The US singer was found dead at his home in November last year

US singer Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub after taking drugs, his autopsy has confirmed.

The star, who is the brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, was found dead at his home in California in November last year, aged just 34.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An autopsy report, obtained by US media outlets, said he had died after becoming “incapacitated” and becoming “submerged underwater”.

Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in bath after taking drugs, an autopsy has confirmed (Photo: Getty Images)

The effects of sedatives and inhaling gas were noted on the report from the Los Angeles medical examiner as contributing to his death. Alprazolam, often sold under the brand name Xanax, was found in his system, as well as difluoroethane.

The report said: “Difluoroethane is a gas commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners for electronic devices that can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled. It is known to have cardiotoxic effects which can lead to cardiac arrhythmias and sudden cardiac arrest.

“Alprazolam (a benzodiazepine) has depressant effects on the central nervous system which can cause drowsiness and sedation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The medical examiner ruled Carter’s death as an accident. The report continued: “Based on the autopsy findings, investigative reports and circumstances, as currently known, Mr Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and taking alprazolam.

“This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breath, and ultimately led to his death.”

Carter first found fame as a child star in the 1990s and opened the Backstreet Boys on several tours and concerts. The singer launched his career opening for the US boy band on a 1997 tour and later that year released his self-titled debut album.

His second studio album, Aaron’s Party (Come And Get It), was released in 2000 and was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carter also tried his hand at acting, guest starring on shows including Lizzie McGuire and he made his Broadway debut in 2001 as JoJo the Who in Seussical The Musical.

In recent years he made the move to rap music and threw off his child star image with several face tattoos, while he also had his share of controversy with numerous run-ins with the law.