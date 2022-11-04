Backstreet’s back, alright

Backstreet Boys are bringing the DNA World Tour to the UK.

The legendary 90s boy band first began the tour in 2019 but it was cut short in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has now resumed in 2022 and will continue through to 2023.

Backstreet Boys released their ninth studio album DNA in 2019. The band have recently released a festive album A Very Backstreet Christmas.

The Christmas album includes versions of famous seasonal favourites like Last Christmas, White Christmas, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and more. It is the band’s first Christmas album.

Backstreet Boys will be playing two shows in London and Manchester over the next few days. If you want to get tickets or are wondering where and when the concerts take place. Here’s all you need to know:

When and where is the Backstreet Boys concert in London?

The first of the DNA World Tour concerts in the UK on this leg will take place in the captial on Sunday (6 November). It will take place at The O2.

The full address is: Peninsula Square, London, SE10 0DX

Backstreet Boys will also play a concert at AO Arena in Manchester on Tuesday (8 November). The concerts are the only ones in the UK on this leg of the tour.

What time will the concert start?

On its website, the O2 arena has said that the doors will open at 6pm on Sunday. Ticketmaster has the start time for the concert at 7pm.

A support act will perform before Backstreet Boys take to the stage. Curfews for concerts in the UK tend to be around 10.30pm/10.45pm.

Backstreet Boys. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Can you get tickets for the Backstreet Boys concerts?

Ticketmaster is showing “low availability” for both the concert at The O2 in London and the AO Arena in Manchester. You will have to act fast if you still haven’t got your hands on tickets.

For the O2 arena concert, Ticketmaster website warns that “Tickets are currently unavailable from Ticketmaster” and customers are advised to check back later. There is a ticket Limit of 8 tickets per person and per credit card on this event

If you are wanting to go to the concert at the AO Arena, Ticketmaster’s website has resale tickets available for Manchester. Prices start at £81.29 each for tickets and rise to upwards of £150 each.

Who are the support acts for the tour?

The support act for the concert at The O2 and AO Arena will be KnowleDJ. On KnowleDJ’s official Instagram page it says: “Just a DJ on a mission to connect the world through music. On Tour with the Backstreet Boys.”

What could the setlist be for London and Manchester?

Backstreet Boys have been on tour in Europe in recent weeks for the latest leg on the DNA World Tour. The songs the 90s icons have performed on the tour so far have been confirmed by Setlist.fm.

The setlist for the concert on Wednesday (2 November) in Budapest was as follows: