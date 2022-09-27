Partygoers were surprised when Ed Sheeran took to the stage to perform Backstreet Boys hit

Ed Sheeran surprised partygoers at O Beach in Ibiza with an impromptu performance of Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears’ songs on Monday.

Wayne Linekar, 60, shared the award-winning singer’s performance at his bar with his 857,000 Instagram followers.

“So this just happened,” Wayne captioned the post.

The video shows Ed, 31, performing his rendition of the Backstreet Boys’ hit ‘I want it that way’ in front of a live band, as the crowd sings along.

The father-of-two dressed casually in a white shirt, sunglasses, and khaki cargo shorts.

He seemed in high spirits as he excitedly jumped around on stage, before going on to cover Britney’s ‘Baby One More Time’.

Wayne Lineker, who is the younger brother of ex-football pro-Gary Lineker, 61, owns a fleet of sports bars across Ibiza, which is a hot spot for many celebrities.

Wayne Linkeker and Ed Sheeran (Instagram/waynelineker)

He previously took part in Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating and was linked to Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry, although both confirmed they were just “good friends”.

In another video, ‘Shivers’ singer Ed performs ‘Sweet Caroline’, which Wayne claims “Ed had to check his phone for the lyrics”

The bar owner shared a selfie of himself and the singer, which has racked up almost 14,000 likes and a flood of comments.

He wrote that the evening was “up there with the greatest moments of my life”

Singer Talia Storm commented: “Only Wayne could pull this off, phenomenal”