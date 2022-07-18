The Shape of You singer performed at the 60,000+ seater Schalke’s Veltins Arena in Germany earlier this month

Toni Kroos, a German professional footballer who plays as midfielder for Real Madrid , called out newly-promoted Bundesliga side Schalke after hearing that Ed Sheeran played a number of performances at the stadium.

This is what you need to know about what Kroos said - and how Schalke fired back on Twitter .

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What did Toni Kroos say about Schalke?

Kroos made a dig at Schalke in his podcast with an Ed Sheeran based comment, after the pop superstar recently performed three gigs at Schalke’s Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid celebrates their side’s victory and progression to the UEFA Champions League Final after the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg Two match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 04, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sheeran, who is currently touring around the world, filled the 62,000 seater venue for all three performances.

Talking on his Einfach Mal Luppen podcast with his brother, Felix, Kroos said: “Ed Sheeran has achieved something that I have seen very rarely: that people leave happy from an event in the Schalke stadium.”

How did the football club respond?

It didn’t take long for Schalke to react to Kroos’ comments, taking to Twitter to respond.

The official account for the football club tweeted a clip of striker Simon Terodde, who scored 30 goals in 30 games last season, attempting to give a passionate postgame interview in which he spoke about the club - however he had totally lost his voice.

The interview is considered infamous and had even non-German speaking viewers in pieces.

The tweet accompanying the clip read: “At least we know how to give cool interviews after the final whistle.”

Schalke’s response refers to an interview that Kroos gaves after the Champions League final back in May, after Los Blancos beat Liverpool 1-0.

Kroos was criticised by German media when, in an interview with German TV, after being asked about Real’s defensive-minded style, he said: “You had 90 minutes to think about sensible questions. And then you ask me two sh***y questions. That’s crazy.

(From L) Real Madrid’s German midfielder Toni Kroos, Real Madrid’s Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric pose with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on May 28, 2022. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s really bad. Really bad, really. First you ask three negative questions. You already know that you come from Germany. It’s not surprising that you get into trouble against Liverpool.

“What is that a question? We’re not playing a group game somewhere, we’re playing the Champions League final.”

Who is Toni Kroos?

Kroos is a professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Real Madrid. He made his senior club debut at the age of 17, in 2007, playing for Bayern Munich. When he was with Bayern, Kroos claimed two consecutive league titles, a UEFA Champions League title, two DFB-Pokal titles and was voted into the league team three times.

He joined Real Madrid in 2014 in a €25 million transfer.

Throughout his time with Real Madrid, Kroos has won 16 trophies, which includes three La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups, four FIFA Club World Cups and three Spanish Super Cups.

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid holds off Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Anfield on April 14, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

He was born in Greifswald in northeastern Germany on 4 January 1990, and is the older brother to Felix Kroos, who was also a professional football player.

Felix played for teams including Hansa Rostock, Werder Bremen, Union Berlin, and Eintracht Braunschweig. He retired from the sport in July 2021 and, later that year, was appointed the assistant coach of Union Berlin’s U-19 side.