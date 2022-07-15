After a number of accusations against the Hollywood actor came to light, including cannibalistic fantasies, it looks like he has taken up a job as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands

It is being speculated online that former Hollywood star Armie Hammer , known for his roles in films like The Social Network, Call Me by Your Name and Rebecca, has taken up a new job as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands, following the downfall of his career.

The actor, who most recently appeared on screen in Disney’s Death on the Nile, more or less disappeared from the industry after a number of claims of sexual abuse were made against him in 2021.

Is Armie Hammer a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands?

The question of “does Armie Hammer work in the Cayman Islands as a timeshare salesman” after TMZ published photos on 7 July that appeared to show the actor working as a timeshare salesman.

A source reportedly told the publication that Hammer delivered a sales pitch to prospective buyers for a holiday home for $2,020 a week.

Another source told Variety : “He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle.

“The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

They said that prior to working as a timeshare salesman, he had been managing an apartment complex in the Cayman Islands.

In an email to Entertainment Weekly , Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, said he “can’t confirm or deny” reports that Hammer has taken up work as a timeshare salesman.

He said: “I can’t confirm or deny it because Armie hasn’t addressed it.

“I just think it’s sh***y that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a “normal job”. What’s the story here?”

What were the allegations against him?

In January of last year, an anonymous Instagram account called House of Effie leaked screenshots of messages that claimed to be from Hammer that he had sent to a number of women.

In the messages, which looked like they were sent from Hammer’s official Instagram account, described graphic sexual fantasties and included references to acts of rape, violence and cannibalism.

In one message, Hammer allegedly asked a partner if he could “cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession”. In another, he reportedly described himself as “100% a cannibal”.

On 25 January 2021, Page Six published an interview with Paige Lorenze, an ex-girlfriend of Hammer’s whom he dated for four months when he was 34 and she was 22.

She said that the actor would engage in knife play, cutting her underwear off of her and placing it “all over” her body. In one incident, he allegedly carved the letter A near her vagina.

She said: “I kind of sat back and let it happen. I didn’t really know what to do or say… As sad as that is, I wanted him to like me and feel like I was down for what he wanted.”

Lorenze said that Hammer “built up my trust to ease me into darker things” and added that he wanted her to be his “sex slave”.

Hammer’s ex Courtney Vucekovich also told Page Six earlier that month that Hammer “quickly grooms you into a relationship”.

She said: “He sucks out all the goodness you have left. That’s what he did to me. I gave and gave and gave until it hurt.”

She added: “He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.”

At the time, Hammer denied all of the allegations against him, including the messages that were attributed to him. He dropped out of a number of projects that he had been due to star in, including the film Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez, the drama series The Offer, Broadway play The Minutes and was removed from Billion Dollar Spy.

In March 2021, Hammer was accused of raping a woman in Los Angeles.

The woman, a 24-year-old named only as Effie, made the allegations during a virtual press conference held by high-profile US lawyer Gloria Allred.

The accuser broke down while reading a prepared statement, alleging she first met Hammer, 34, on Facebook in 2016.

She alleged he raped her for four hours in 2017 and slammed her head against a wall.

She said she first had contact with Hammer on Facebook when she was 20, adding: “I fell in love with him instantly.”

Effie said Hammer was “employing manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me, until I started to lose myself”.

An LAPD investigation was launched into the rape allegation, and has since been concluded. It was later reported that it was unlikely that a charge would be brought against Hammer.

In April earlier this year, Brettler said of Hammer’s case in an interview with Variety : “There was never a case. A lot of people think that there was. There was never a lawsuit, never a criminal proceeding.

“The media are obsessed with that matter. It never turned into litigation or into a criminal charge against anyone. That was a misconception.”

When asked why the story had gotten so big, Brettler said: “It was early days of the pandemic, everybody was home, reading all these tweets.

“You have a well-known handsome actor being accused of salacious, kinky interactions with women.

“It captured the public’s attention but was completely blown out of proportion — to the extent that there was never anything in court.

“There wasn’t a matter for me to handle other than to help him manage his image in the press.”

Is Armie Hammer married?

Hammer was married to TV personality Elizabeth Chambers - they tied the knot in May 2010 after they had been introduced by Hammer’s friend Tyler Ramsey.

They had two children together, but on 10 July 2020 they announced their separation on Instagram.

They wrote: “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.

“We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”