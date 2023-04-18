As well as Neighbours, Klibingaitis was also known for starring as Bobbie Mitchell in Prisoner

Neighbours star Maxine Klibingaitis has died “suddenly and unexpectedly” according to a statement shared on Facebook. She was 58 years old.

Klibingaitis was best known for starring as Terry Inglis on the Australian soap, first appearing on 11 June 1985. Her storylines included being employed by Max Ramsay as his plumber’s apprentice, dating Shane Ramsay, marrying Paul Robinson, killing Charles Durham and shooting Paul. The character departed the show on 5 November 1985, after taking her own life in prison.

Who was Maxine Klibingaitis?

Klibingaitis was an Australian actress best known for her roles in the TV shows Prisoner and Neighbours. She was born on 17 May 1964 in Ballarat, Victoria, in Australia and was married to the Australian TV director Andrew Friedman. Together, they have one son, Zane Friedman.

As well as Prisoner and Neighbours, her filmography includes appearing in the likes of Home, Special Squad, The Flying Doctors, Home and Away, All Together Now, Round the Twist and Marshall Law.

Maxine Klibingaitis as Terry Inglis in Neighbours (Photo: Channel 5)

In 2007, Klibingaitis won the MUFF Award for Best Supporting Female Actor for her role in the film Moonlight & Magic. Her last on screen role was that of Wanda in The House Cleaner in 2013.

Klibingaitis was last seen in public at a Prisoner reunion that was held in Melbourne in 2019.

When did she die?

Klibingaitis reportedly passed away on Monday 17 April at the age of 58 according to an announcement made via a Facebook fan page for the TV series Prisoner, called Partners in Crime.

The post said: “Maxine Klibingaitis 1964 - 2023. We regrettably announce that actress Maxine Klibingaitis has passed away today. Maxine played the much-loved character of Bobbie Mitchell in Prisoner, Terri Inglis in Neighbours and many other roles in Australian TV. Maxine was only 58. We send our sincere condolences to her son, Zane and Maxine’s family & friends. RIP Maxine.”

She was also known as Bobbie Mitchell in Prionser (Photo: Network 10)

In a followup statement posted in the comments of the announcement, the page added: “For those asking, it was very sudden and unexpected. That’s all we know for now.”

Responding to claims that the announcement is fake, Partners in Crime wrote: “Just to clarify for those inboxing me/us, the sad news is NOT a hoax. A very close friend of Maxine’s called me late today and asked me to post the sad news so that Maxine’s fans would know. Maxine had many fans. Regards, Maria.”

