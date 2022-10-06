Announcing the news on Good Morning America, Swank called it ‘a total miracle’

Academy award winning actress Hilary Swank has revealed she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting.

Describing the news as “a total miracle”, the Million Dollar Baby actress, announced the news on Good Morning America.

Swank, who is currently starring in her new show Alaska Daily, hadn’t even told her fellow cast members.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

So what has Hilary Swank said about her pregnancy? Here’s everything you need to know.

Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America (Pic: Getty Images for Cadillac)

Is Hilary Swank pregnant?

Advertisement

Swank revealed that she is pregnant with twins. Announcing the news during an appearance on Good Morning America, The Academy Award winning actress told hosts that she “can’t believe it.”

Swank said: “I’m so happy to share it with you, and with America right now, this is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom.

“I’m going to be a mom - and not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

Adding: “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

Swank, who is in her second trimester, hadn’t told the cast of her new show Alaska Daily, with them finding out during her announcement on Good Morning America.

The actress did explain that her character’s outfits had to be tailored in recent months, explaining: “my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity.

Advertisement

“And [they] came and said: ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said: ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.’ She’s like: ‘If you’re an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.’”

Swank also revealed that twins run in both her and her husband Schneider’s families, calling the pregnancy “such a blessing”, she added: “It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

How old is Hilary Swank?

Swank is 48-years-old, the actress was born on 30 July 1974 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Who is her husband?

Advertisement

Philip Schneider is a social venture entrepreneur who hails from California. The pair were first spotted together in 2016 and tied the knot in August 2018.

Schneider does not share much about his personal life, with the entrepreneur staying out of the limelight.

In an interview with Vogue, Swank explained the pair met on a blind date “set up by actor Misha Collins’s wife Vicki and another close friend Jean.”

Sharing how Schneider proposed, Swank said: “We stumbled upon a beautiful sanctuary deep in the mountains. It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies.

“One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed—he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness!”

Reflecting on their wedding Swank said: “It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it.

Advertisement

“I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider attend The Hollywood Reporter and Hudson’s Bay celebration of “Colette” and “What They Had in Toronto, Canada (Pic: Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

How old is Philip Schneider?

Schnieder was born in California in 1975, making him 45-years-old.

Does Hilary Swank have children?