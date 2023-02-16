Hours after her pregnancy announcement on Instagram Lucy shared that the couple were ‘no longer’ together

Laura Anderson has revealed that she is expecting her first child with Gary Lucy. The Love Island star shared the news in a video on Instagram which documented her growing baby bump and scan.

Anderson, who came second in the fourth season of Love Island, started dating Lucy in July 2022 after the pair met on Celebs Go Dating. Lucy is best known for his roles as Will Fletcher in ITV drama The Bill, Luke Morgan in Hollyoaks, Kyle Pascoe in Footballers Wives and Danny Pennant in EastEnders.

However soon after the announcement rumours that Anderson and Lucy have broken up have been circulating, with Lucy telling The Sun the couple are “no longer” together. So, what has Laura Anderson said about her pregnancy and is she still together with Gary Lucy? Here’s everything you need to know.

When did Laura Anderson announce her pregnancy?

Anderson announced her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a video montage of her growing baby bump and scan alongside the caption: “Our hearts are full Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23”. Photos of her with Lucy at Christmas were also included, with the couple holding up a baby onesie that read: “The one where we become parents. Baby Lucy due August 2023.”

Both friends and followers left supportive comments, with congratulations from former Love Island contestants including Molly-Mae Hague, Maura Higgins, Liberty Poole and Faye Winter. However hours after announcing she was pregnant, it has been reported that Anderson and Lucy are no longer together.

How did Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy meet?

Anderson and Lucy met in July 2022 on an episode of Celebs Go Dating, Anderson had gone on the show to meet someone new after splitting up with her former boyfriend Dane Bowers, with whom she had lived with in Dubai. After appearing on the reality dating show, the couple announced their relationship on Instagram after declaring their love for one another.

What has Gary Lucy said about split?

Hours after Anderson revealed her pregnancy online, it was reported that the couple were “no longer” together. Speaking to The Sun, Lucy confirmed: “I love Laura but we are no longer together.” Adding: “My main drive as always is to work together to co-parent our child. I look forward to the arrival of the new baby.”

Lucy already shares four children, Sadie, India, Elvis and Theodore, with his ex-wife Emmerdale actress Natasha Grey, who he split from in 2018.

Anderson reportedly ended the relationship two weeks ago, with a source telling The Sun: “Gary’s been left devastated - he’s absolutely heartbroken. They spent Christmas together and he travelled to Glasgow last weekend in a desperate attempt to try to win her back. They enjoyed a meal out and attended their first scan together - but Laura was adamant it’s over.”