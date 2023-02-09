The I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! winner’s daughter took Tom and Casey on a date after entering the Love Island villa

Love Island welcomed its latest bombshell Claudia Fogarty to the villa on Wednesday (8 February).

The latest contestant on the winter South Africa series took several boys’ breath away with her heart rate challenge routine, before selecting islanders Tom and Casey to go on a date with her. Having become famous through her dad Carl Fogarty, Claudia looks set to get her own fanbase as a result of her time on the ITV2 show.

Indeed, all the islanders are expected to garner huge social media followings as a result of the show, alongside a slew of media and influencer opportunities after the show ends. But Claudia has some way to go before she matches the Instagram follower count of her famous dad - Carl Fogarty has 105,000 followers on the site.

The former World Superbike champion is not only a popular figure among bikers, but also has a wider fanbase as a result of his time on series 14 of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! He was crowned king of the jungle in 2014.

So, what is his net worth - and what did Claudia Fogarty say about him when she entered the Love Island villa. Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Carl Fogarty?

Carl Fogarty, 57, is a former World Superbike Champion. Known to his legions of fans as ‘Foggy’ he won four world titles in a career spanning from the late 1980s until 2000.

During his time racing in the World Superbike Championship, he bagged 59 race wins and 108 podium positions from 219 race starts. He was forced to retire at the age of 35 after a serious crash saw him sustain a serious shoulder injury that never sufficiently healed for him to ride again.

After he hung up his helmet for a final time, he ran the Foggy Petronas Racing team between 2002 and 2006. The project ended when team budgets began to rise significantly in the wake of manufacturer teams re-entering the sport.

Carl Fogarty won the World Superbike Championship four times in the 1990s (image: Getty Images)

Away from racing, he is known for winning I’m a Celeb in 2014. He beat former X Factor star Jake Quickenden and TV presenter Melanie Sykes to the jungle crown in a series made famous by Gemma Collins’s brief stint living inside a cage. Quickenden went on to date his daughter Danielle for three years until 2018, with the 30-year-old now married to reality TV star Ross Worswick.

Those following Foggy’s social media channels will be used to seeing him out on motorbikes and cycling. He is also a big football fan, reportedly being a fan of Championship team Blackburn Rovers. He was made an MBE in 1997, and is known to have been a supporter of the Conservative Party.

His net worth is unknown, but the ex-world champion is believed to be a multi-millionaire. He is married to Michaela, whom he wed in 1991. Not much is known about her, but she is a vocal supporter of NSPCC alongside her husband.

Who is Claudia Fogarty?

Claudia Fogarty, 28, is a businessperson who’s from the Blackburn area. She co-owns a clothing boutique called Storm Fashion with her older sister Danielle.

Upon entering the Love Island villa, she had an Instagram following of 31,900. But this figure is highly likely to rise over the coming weeks during her time on the hit ITV programme.

What did Claudia Fogarty say?

In the aftermath of the heart rate challenge, besotted islanders Casey and Tom were seen chatting about the latest bombshell to enter the villa.

Casey told his fellow contestant that he had seen Claudia on Instagram before and reckoned her dad was a former winner of I’m a Celebrity. Both ended up being selected to go on a date with Claudia.

During Tom’s date with Claudia, in which she appeared to fall for his northern charm and piercing stare, Tom revealed he and Casey had worked out who her famous dad was.

She replied that they were right and revealed her father had said it was “time to get rid of the dickheads now and just settle down and find someone”. It echoed comments she made in advance of entering the show.

Before going into the Love Island villa for the first time, she said: “He was really for it. My dad said he was really proud and to take the opportunity to find someone that’s not a dickead, that’s exactly what he said to me.”