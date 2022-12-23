The EastEnders Christmas Day special will see Janine’s secrets revealed and Mick leave Albert Square

The soaps are a staple of Christmas viewing for many families, and EastEnders often comes through with high drama over the festive season. This year things will come to a head with Mick and Janine in an hour-long Christmas Day special.

The love triangle of Phil, Kat, and Alfie will also lead to confrontation as Phil discovers what has been happening at Albert Square in his absence, For others, Christmas will lead to new loves. This is what will happen in the EastEnders over Christmas:

Advertisement

EastEnders Christmas Special

What will happen in the EastEnders Christmas 2022 episodes?

Advertisement

The Christmas special will feature plenty of drama as the Albert Square residents’ storylines come together in a dramatic conclusion. In Friday’s (23 December) episode, Janine and Mick prepare to get married, but there’s every chance that the pair won’t say I do.

Janine got close to Mick by ruining his partner Linda’s life and pushing the pair apart - but Mick is unaware of her deceit. In the Christmas Day episode Janine’s lies are expected to be exposed by Shirley, turning Mick against, causing dramatic scenes at the Queen Vic and prompting her and prompting her to flee Watford.

Advertisement

Mick, reeling from the revelations, will pursue Janine as she tries to flee the Square, following her in his car. It has been confirmed that the Christmas episode will mark Danny Dyer’s last appearance as Mick, but it has not been revealed just how he will leave the soap.

Jay proposes to Lola

Other storylines in the Christmas Day episode include Alfie stuck on the roof of Phil’s house after a plan to dress up as Santa and abseil down the building goes wrong. Phil learns that Alfie has been staying in his home with Kat for the last month - Phil offers Kat an ultimatum, telling her she must choose between him and Alfie.

Jada Lennox, who left the soap in August, will return with major news for Sharon, Martin, and Zach. Jay, with the help of Ben, will propose to Lola, and Fox-Branning face going hungry at Christmas when chef Kim ruins the Christmas dinner.

Advertisement

Read More

In the Boxing Day episode, the residents discover that the Queen Vic isn’t opening and process the events of Christmas Day. Phil disappears and Kat and Keanu set off to find him. Sam finds Phil in a bad way and convinces him to give Kat a second chance.

Advertisement

Kat confronts Keanu and demands to know what’s going on between him and Phil. When Sam eventually finds Phil in the dark at Peggy’s, she is shocked by what she sees. Worried, Sam tries to convince Phil to give Kat another chance, and Sam and Keanu later get into an argument. Meanwhile, Harvey and Jean share a kiss, and Zack tries to win Whitney over with dinner and foot massage.

When is EastEnders on over Christmas 2022?