Jessie Wallace has played Kat Slater in EastEnders on and off since 2000

Jessie Wallace was arrested after an incident at the weekend.

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace has “expressed her deep regret” after she was arrested, the BBC said.

The actress had been arrested in Bury St Edmunds at the weekend.

But why was she arrested, and what has the BBC said?

Why was Jessie Wallace arrested?

Wallace, 50, was arrested early on Sunday morning in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and drunk and disorderly conduct.

She was released without charge after receiving a conditional caution.

In a statement regarding the incident over the weekend, a Suffolk Police spokesman said: “A 50-year-old woman was arrested early on Sunday morning in St Andrew’s Street, Bury St Edmunds, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer/drunk and disorderly conduct and was released without charge after receiving a conditional caution.”

What has the BBC said?

The broadcaster has stated it issued the actress, who plays Kat Slater in the BBC soap opera, with a “clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable”.

A BBC spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Senior bosses have spoken to Jessie Wallace about the incident and issued a clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and Jessie has expressed her deep regret.”

How long has she been in EastEnders for?

Wallace has starred as barmaid Kat Slater on the BBC’s long-running soap opera on and off since 2000.

Her portrayal of the character has seen her win a number of awards.

This is her third stint playing Kat, she first appeared in the long-running soap from 2000 to 2005, before returning to the role from 2010 to 2016.

She once again returned to Albert Square in 2018.