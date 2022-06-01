The British Soap Awards will be hosted by This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield from the Hackney Empire theatre in London

The British Soap Awards are back after a two year pandemic-enforced hiatus, and will celebrate the best on and off-screen talent in British soaps.

The five soaps nominated for awards this year are Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillip Schofield has hosted the live awards show since 2006 and will return to the stage to give out the gongs.

As always, many of the award winners are chosen by an expert panel, but there are three awards which the public can vote for.

Phillip Schofield will host The British Soap Awards

How can I vote in the British Soap Awards?

The first round of voting for this year’s awards closed in early May, but don’t worry, the second round of voting is still open.

The second round opened at 10:00am on 10 May and will close at 5:00pm on 10 June.

It is free to vote in the British Soap Awards and can only be done online.

To vote visit the British Soap Awards website and click vote now.

You will be given the option to vote for your favourite nominee in each of the three categories.

You can only vote for one nominee in each category and for your vote to be valid you must vote in each category.

When you have cast your votes you must enter and confirm a valid email address and will then be sent a confirmation email.

You must validate your vote by following the instructions in the confirmation email before the deadline in order for your votes to be counted.

Which awards can I vote for in the British Soap Awards?

The three awards which are decided by public vote are:

Best British Soap

Best Leading Performer

Best Family

Best British Soap is recognised as the top award of the night and usually presented at the end of the ceremony, with the main cast and creatives behind the winning show all crowding the stage to accept the award.

The nominees for Best British Soap are:

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Seb was killed in a hate crime attack on Coronation Street last year

Best Leading Performer is another prestigious award which recognises the talents of one actor in their soap over the year.

This year’s nominees for Best Leading Performer are:

Sally Carman as Abi Webster (Coronation Street)

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater (EastEnders)

Linda Henry as Shirley Carter (EastEnders)

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle (Emmerdale)

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla (Emmerdale)

Soaps rely on ensemble casts, and on family disputes, grudges, and breakdowns to infuse drama into the show.

The Carters are nominees for the Best Family award

The nominees for Best Family are:

The Alahans (Coronation Street)

The Carters (Eastenders)

The Dingles (Emmerdale)

The McQueens (Hollyoaks)

Who won the British Soap Awards last year?

There was no awards ceremony in 2021 or 2020 due to the pandemic, and the latest British Soap Awards were held in 2019.

Hollyoaks won Best British Soap at the ceremony, and also took home, and also took home awards for Best Actor, Best Male Dramatic Performance, and Best Villian.

Coronation Street took home five gongs in 2019 including for Spectacular Scene and Best Storyline.

EastEnders received three awards, Emmerdale two, and Doctors just one.