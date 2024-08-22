Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nigerian footballer Paul Julius had joined football club Enosis Neon Paralimni from Egyptian Premier League team El Gaish.

Cypriot club Enosis Neon Paralimni confirmed the news of the death of Paul Julius and said: “It is with deep sadness and pain that we express our sincere condolences on the unexpected loss of our footballer Paul Julius.

“The tragic news of his death has shocked us all. Despite the hardships and sufferings he faced to join our family, he remained steadfast and determined to fulfil his goals.

“His memory will live on in our minds and his absence will be felt.

“We are with his family and his loved ones during this difficult time.

Paul Julius has died in a car crash at the age of 20 | enp1936/Instagram

“May he rest in peace.”

According to Cypriot outlet Philenews, Paul Julius was reportedly driving in the early hours of the morning when his car collided with another vehicle driving in the opposite direction. Paul Julius was only 20 years old when he died and was a striker.

As Paul Julius had only joined Enosis Neon Paralimni three weeks before his passing, he had not yet made his debut for the club. Enosis Neon Paralimni Football Club, is known as ENP, they currently play in the second division and hold home games at the Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Marcou.

Cyprus Mail reported that “The accident happened on the Paralimni-Protaras around 6.30am on Tuesday near Pernera, police announced.

“The 74-year-old driver of the other vehicle is being treated in hospital but is not in a critical condition.

“Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which is being investigated by the Famagusta traffic department.”