Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The cause of death for Josh Waring, son of former Real Housewives star Lauri Peterson, has been confirmed.

According to news outlet TMZ, the Orange County Sheriff Coroner Department ruled that Waring’s death was an accident due to the use of fentanyl, methamphetamine and olanzapine. Police officers close to the case previously said that a drug overdose was suspected after drug paraphernalia was found near his unconscious body on Easter Sunday (March 31).

I a heartbreaking tribute to her son, Peterson, who appeared as a main star in several series of Real Housewives of Orange County, said: “It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday. No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During her time on the Bravo reality show between 2006 and 2013, Peterson was open about the impact her son’s addition issues had on her and her family. She spoke about his struggles in her tribute posted on April 6, saying: “Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life.

“I also thank those who have supported me through this journey and offering kind words of encouragement by sharing their stories of living with substance abuse disorder and the many parents that have shared their stories over the years with me about the children they have sadly lost due to this illness.”