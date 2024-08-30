Slash with his partner Meegan Hodges, whose daughter Lucy-Bleu Knight is found to have died by suicide last month at the age of 25 | AFP via Getty Images

The cause of death of a rock legend’s 25-year-old stepdaughter has been revealed.

Lucy-Bleu Knight, the stepdaughter of Guns’n’Roses guitarist Slash, died on July 19 in Los Angeles. Now Los Angeles County's medical examiner has made public its report on the case, saying that Lucy-Bleu died by suicide and that the cause of death was “hydrogen sulfide toxicity”.

She is said to have been found unconscious in a home by police conducting a welfare check.

A deputy medical examiner conducted the exam on July 22, and certified the cause of death as of Thursday, officials said.

Public Health England says that hydrogen sulphide - as it is spelled in British English - is very toxic and ”may lead to collapse, inability to breathe and death within minutes”. Exposure to it can also cause a “range of effects on the nervous and cardiovascular system”, and skin exposure causes skin discolouration, pain, itching, skin redness and local frostbite if exposed to liquefied hydrogen sulphide gas. It is also damaging to eyes.

Slash announced Lucy-Bleu’s death on social media on July 22. A few days later he posted a tribute to her, saying he would always remember “what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been ... & still are”, after which fellow musicians Lenny Kravitz and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello added their condolences.

Slash dated Lucy's mother Meegan Hodges in 1989 before rekindling their relationship in 2015. Lucy’s father is Mark Knight. Lucy is said to have worked at Electric Lady Management, the talent arm of the recording studio.

Three hours after Slash posted the announcement of her death, a selfie of Lucy alongside a caption was shared on her Instagram.

It read: “Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity - I am sorry. Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.”

A few weeks later her mother Meegan posted heartbroken messages under the post, including: “Today was really hard. I believe you are at peace. I'm just selfish because I really wish you were here with me. I just want to hold you and tell you how much I love you. I was talking to you all day. Did you hear me? Come see me in my dreams. I love you.”