Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Watcher star Naomi Watts has shared her grief after her grandma died at the age of 99.

The Australian-British actress, aged 55, took to her Instagram page earlier today (Friday August 30) to share the sad news that her “nanna” Nikki Roberts had died, three weeks after having a stroke.

Alongside a lengthy tribute to her late “darling” grandma, Watts also shared a carousel of images of Roberts with herself and other family members over the years. In the moving post, the Tank Girl actress said her grandma had achieved her last wish - to reach her 99th birthday and celebrate with all of her extended family members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the full tribute, she wrote: “My darling Nanna has left this world but her spirit will never leave us. I'm truly blessed to have had the most wonderful relationship with her. She is such a huge part of who I am: her core values, her work ethic, and her mischievous humor and joy of life.”

One of the pictures she shared showed four generations of her family, and Watts went on to speak about the impact Roberts’ death has had on other family members. “My mum and aunts are all in pieces today, but we know what a great life she had.”

Actress Naomi Watts. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

She continued: “She just kept cracking on because she loved her life and her family. She lived three more weeks after a massive stroke because, in full beast mode, she showed us that when she was finally ready to 'peg it - she'd peg it'.

“She had one more goal to meet. Her 99th birthday!! One more party. One more family gathering.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She ended the post by speaking about the things she will miss most about about her late grandma. She wrote: “I'll never forget her wicked laugh, her feisty spirit, her no-nonsense attitude, her no waste policy.”

Remembering her grandma fondly, she added: “She'd be trimming the mold off the bread and cheese: 'you don't need an expiration date - that's what a nose is for! May her stories and memories live on.”

The post was met with many messages of support and condolence from not only fans, but also famous friends. Magnolia star Julianne Moore, penned: “I am so sorry for your loss. What a wonderful person.” Icon Glenn Close also wrote a kind sentiment. “She's laughing with the angels,' she wrote. 'How blessed your family is to have had her.”

Pulp Fiction star Rosanna Arquette said: “I'm so sorry for your loss you are blessed to have had her guide your life and inspire you.” Selma Blair said: “I am so sorry for your loss. May her memory be a blessing.”

Natalie Imbruglia added: “She sounds magical! Sending love, so sorry.” Make-up artist Mary Wiles wrote: “So sorry naomi , grandmas are very special and yours seem Especially so.”