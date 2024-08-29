Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lupita Nyong’ o posted a tribute and shared photos of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman four years after his death.

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away at the age of 43 from colon cancer in 2020. Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’ o shared a black and white photo of the actor and a photograph of them together. She also said: “Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love”-unknown.

Following her tribute to Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o has been flooded with messages. One fan said: “He will be forever missed. As Andrew Garfield said: “tears are but all the unexpressed love we never get to give’ or something like that,’whilst another said: “He gave us Black Panther. He’ll forever be our Black Panther.”

Chadwick Boseman, who was best known for playing Black Panther in the Marvel superhero franchise, died of colon cancer but had not made the information public. The news of his passing was announced on his Instagram page, the statement said: “It is with immense grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage 111 colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage 1V.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during, and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.

“He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

“The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”