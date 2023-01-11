Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in Marvel’s Black Panther films spoke at the Golden Globes this week about the fate of Black Panther 3

Marvel star Letitia Wright was asked about Black Panther 3 at the Golden Globes this week and said she is ‘manifesting’ a sequel. Wright attended the film awards show where Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated.

The Marvel film, the 30th MCU release since Iron Man, follows the people of Wakanda as they fight to protect their home from intervening world powers in the wake of the death of their king T’Challa. Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in four Marvel films and the series What If…?, died from cancer in 2020. Letitia Wright replaced Boseman as the lead in the sequel.

Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda and Danai Gurira as Okoye in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. PIC: Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

What did Letitia Wright say at the Golden Globes?

Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, spoke to Variety at the Golden Globes pre-show on 10 January. She was asked: “When are we going to get ‘Black Panther 3’ greenlit?”

Wright replied: “I think it’s already in the works. You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup and [director] Ryan needs to get back into the lab, so it’s going to take a little while, but we’re really excited for you guys to see that.”

She added: “I always try to do positive words and positive thinking, and I believe that good words manifest, so I’m manifesting a ‘Black Panther 3,’ why not?”

Did Black Panther: Wakanda Forever win a Golden Globe?

Wakanda Forever won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. Angela Bassett won the award for her performance as Ramonda, the mother of Shuri and T’Challa.

The film was also nominated for Best Original Song for Lift Me Up by Rihanna. However, the award went to Bollywood film RRR for the song Naatu Naatu, by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj - the award is the first Golden Globe to be won by an Indian film.

Black Panther made $1.3 billion since its release in 2018, and Wakanda Forever has so far grossed more than half a billion dollars.

When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be on Disney+?

Wakanda Forever was released in cinemas on 11 November 2022 - the film will join the rest of the MCU movies and shows on Disney+ on Wednesday 1 February.

When will Black Panther 3 be out?

Fans will have to wait a while for Black Panther 3, which has still not been officially confirmed despite Wright’s positive words. Wakanda Forever arrived more than four and a half years after Black Panther, although the film was delayed by the death of star Chadwick Boseman

If a second Black Panther sequel does get the green light, it is likely that it will be part of Marvel’s Phase 6, some time between 2024-26.

