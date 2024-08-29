Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rod Stewart has dismissed rumours of a rift with his wife, Penny Lancaster, regarding their living arrangements.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer-songwriter had initially promised Lancaster that they would sell their $74 million Beverly Hills mansion and return to the UK full-time. However, the 79-year-old rocker reportedly changed his mind, leading to ‘tension’ between the couple.

Stewart, who originally planned to relocate to their $5.8 million countryside estate in Harlow, Essex, told Lancaster it was "time to leave" the US last year. Yet, just over a month ago, he extended his Las Vegas residency and pulled the mansion from the market, rejecting two offers.

The 33,000-square-foot Beverly Hills property, which Stewart listed in June 2023, was built in 1991 on a plot he purchased for $12 million and the yellow stately mansion was designed by renowned architect Richard Landry. The property boasts 12 bathrooms, a formal dining room that seats over 20 guests, a speakeasy, a movie theatre, a wood-panelled library, a wine room, two gyms, and an eat-in chef’s kitchen.

Former model and special constable Penny Lancaster (right) with husband Rod Stewart. Picture: Facundo Arrizabalaga/AFP via Getty Images

Outside, the estate features a swimming pool, a three-story guesthouse, and a soccer pitch. It also houses Stewart’s 1,500-square-foot model railway. Despite these luxurious amenities, Stewart has decided not to part with the mansion, much to Lancaster’s frustration.

Lancaster, 53, who is a regular on the UK panel show "Loose Women" and works as a special constable for the City of London Police, has been vocal about her preference for the British countryside, which she considers home. She recently expressed her attachment to their Essex estate, Durrington House, a 10-bedroom, 18th-century property set on 46 acres, purchased by the couple in 2016.

An insider quoted by the Daily Mail said: “Rod loves his life in LA and enjoys quality time with his grandchildren, often hosting banquet dinners for his friends. But Penny has no plans to return to LA, and she's angry that Rod has gone back on his word. It’s about saving their marriage right now.”

However, in an update on Instagram, the furious singer wrote: “Despite erroneous articles in the Daily Mail and other tabloids that followed suit. We wanted to put the record straight. There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact it’s the opposite.

Penny Lancaster has issued a heartfelt message on social media hours as she thanked her followers for support she has received after husband Rod Stewart cancelled his highly anticipated 200th Las Vegas performance due to health concerns. | Getty Images

“We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit. Originally, we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there.

“Two of my eldest children still live in Celtic House (the LA residence). Penny and I could not be more in love with each other after 27 glorious years. Please trust me on this...there’s no disharmony in our marriage. Rod “a very lucky man” Stewart.”

Earlier this month, he announced an extension of his Las Vegas residency, The Hits, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which has been running for 13 years. The Encore Shows will see him return for 12 dates in March, May, and June next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes as he recently had to cancel two dates on the North American leg of his tour, as well as his August 7 performance for his Las Vegas residency, which would have marked his 200th show, due to strep throat. Stewart has previously battled both prostate and thyroid cancer.

The couple, who married in 2007, have two sons together, Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13. Stewart has been married twice before and has eight children, including two with Lancaster.