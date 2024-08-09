Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Penny Lancaster has issued a heartfelt message on social media as she thanked her followers for support she has received after husband Rod Stewart cancelled his highly anticipated 200th Las Vegas performance due to health concerns.

In an emotional post, Penny thanked her 200,000 followers for their unwavering support. She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you to the 200k followers who have supported the moments I've shared with everyone. I hope that through my posts I have been able to connect with you and provide joy and inspiration, but above all, the message that kindness and compassion is the true gift of nature."

She continued: "Something we should aspire to project amongst one another each day, even though from time to time we slip up, it's important to reconnect to that place."

Her post was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans, with one commenting, "One beautiful and humble lady. You're the best, and Rod and the clan are very lucky to have you." Another follower praised Penny's message, saying, "You are as beautiful on the inside as you are to behold!”

Her post came as Rod Stewart announced the cancellation of his 200th Las Vegas show due to health issues, specifically strep throat. In a statement to fans, Rod expressed his disappointment, saying, "I'm desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration. Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I'm absolutely gutted. I've been looking forward to this concert for so long."

Rod also apologised for any inconvenience caused, adding, "My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we'll now be returning in 2025, and I hope to see you all there."

Rod Stewart first launched his show, Rod Stewart: The Hits, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas back in 2011. Although he initially planned to conclude his residency after a 13-year run, he surprised and thrilled fans by announcing a new series of shows for 2025.

The show is known for its high-energy performances, featuring hits from Rod's five-decade career, including iconic songs like "You Wear It Well," "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy," "Tonight's The Night," and "Hot Legs."

Rod's upcoming performances include dates at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in Stateline, Nevada, followed by shows at The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, California, and the Mountain Winery Amphitheater in Saratoga, California.

What is strep throat?

According to the NHS, Group A Streptococcus (GAS), also known as Strep A, are bacteria commonly found on the skin or in the throat. Under some circumstances these bacteria can cause disease. GAS infection commonly presents as a mild sore throat ('strep throat') and skin/soft tissue infections such as impetigo and cellulitis.