Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Austria later this week have called them off after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the concerts.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swift was scheduled to play at the Austrian capital’s Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Event organiser Barracuda Music said in a post on its Instagram channel late on Wednesday that “we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety”. Earlier on Wednesday, authorities said they had arrested two suspected extremists, one of whom appeared to be planning an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as upcoming concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old main suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and the second person in the Austrian capital.

Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria’s interior ministry, said that authorities were aware of “preparatory actions” for a possible attack “and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna,” the Austria Press Agency reported.

Mr Ruf said the 19-year-old had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group. The Austrian citizen is believed to have become radicalised on the internet. Mr Ruf said that chemical substances were secured and were being evaluated. He did not give more details.

The cancelation came hours after authorities said security measures for the Swift concerts would be stepped up. Mr Ruf said that there would be a special focus among other things on entry checks and concertgoers should plan a bit more time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vienna police chief Gerhard Purstl said at the same time that, while any concrete danger had been minimised, an abstract risk justified raising security.

Barracuda Music said that “all tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days”.