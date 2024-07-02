Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of items from Taylor Swift’s personal archive will go on display at the Victoria and Albert museum later this month.

Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail will feature 16 looks worn by the Grammy-winning singer, as part of a free trail celebrating the 34-year-old singer.

Among the items to see will be customised cowboy boots worn by Swift during 2007’s Soul2Soul II Tour, as well as the black ruffled dress worn in her recent music video for Fortnight, the first single from The Tortured Poets Department.

The costumes will sit alongside instruments, music awards, storyboards and previously unseen archival which will explore her childhood and recording legacy, many on display for the first time.

Each of the 13 stops on the trail will showcase a chapter in the songbook of Swift’s career and spotlight a particular era of her music and prolific song writing.

The singer superstar is currently on her blockbuster Eras Tour, with recent performances in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin.

The Songbook Trail will take visitors on a journey through permanent galleries at the V&A while presenting some of Swift’s famous looks in conjunction with spaces and objects from the museum’s own collection.

The installations have been designed by Tom Piper, whose other projects include the V&A’s 2021 exhibition Alice: Curiouser And Curiouser.

Kate Bailey, Senior Curator, Theatre & Performance, said: “We are delighted to be able to display a range of iconic looks worn by Taylor Swift at the V&A this summer. Each celebrating a chapter in the artist’s musical journey.

“Taylor Swift’s songs like objects tell stories, often drawing from art, history and literature. We hope this theatrical trail across the museum will inspire curious visitors to discover more about the performer, her creativity and V&A objects.”