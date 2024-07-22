Man detained at Taylor Swift concert in Germany after alleged threats on social media

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who allegedly made threats against Taylor Swift on social media was detained while attempting to attend her concert in Germany, according to reports.

The individual, a 34-year-old whose identity has not been disclosed, had a ticket to Swift's concert at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena on Wednesday (July 17),

Due to concerns raised during an initial investigation, he was detained during entry checks. Authorities stated that the man had made several threats against Swift and her partner, Travis Kelce, on social media. His detention followed tips from the event organisers.

Swift was performing at the Veltins-Arena as part of her Eras Tour, with shows scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The man was reportedly ordered to remain in custody until after Swift completed her performances in the city on Saturday (July 20).

The superstar is currently on her record-breaking tour across Europe, with upcoming stops in Hamburg and Munich. Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, has been accompanying Swift since his team won the Super Bowl in February. He attended her first two shows in Germany and was seen affectionately supporting her as they exited the stage on Thursday night.