Rod Stewart has had to cancel more shows after pulling out of a landmark Vegas performance earlier this week.

The Maggie May singer, 79, who cancelled his 200th appearance at his Vegas residency has shared an update with his followers on Instagram about the remaining dates in his tour.

Stewart had been performing as part of a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace on the famous Nevada strip but was forced to pull out of his landmark 200th show on Thursday (August 8) after coming down with strep throat.

Hours before his performance was due to kick off at the iconic Vegas venue, Stewart had announced to fans that he would be returning to the residency for a series of shows next Spring. He will stage The Encore Show Les Vegas Residency from March 12 to March 22, and May 29 to June 8.

The Hits Tour, which would have seen Stewart perform his 200th show, sees him returning to the stage to play scores of hit songs including ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?’, ‘Tonight’s The Night’ and ‘Young Turks’. Taking to social media, the singer explained in a statement to fans: "Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I'm absolutely gutted. I've been looking forward to this concert for so long. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we'll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there."

However, it’s now been revealed by his team that Stewart will miss even more tour dates as he still is unable to perform due to “Covid-19”, with fans being told about the cancellation just before he was due on stage on Friday (August 9) night.

Taking to Instagram, Stewart’s team explained: “We regret to announce that tonight's Rod Stewart concert in Stateline, NV and his August 10 show in Lincoln, CA have been postponed, as the singer recovers from a summer strain of Covid-19.”

It continued: “The Lincoln XA concert at Thunder Valley Casino will now be on August 18 and his concert at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, NV, concert will now be August 20. Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets as they will be honoured for the reschedule shows."

Fans were quick to share their well-wishes with the rock singer, with one commenting: “Feel better soon! Was at your concert in Vegas on July 24th. I laughed, I sang, I cried! Wonderful experience.”