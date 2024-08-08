TV vet Dr Scott Miller has given an update on the health condition that has left him in hospital and unable to walk. Photo by Instagram/@drscottym. | Instagram/@drscottym

TV star and vet Dr Scott Miller has told his fans more about the health condition that has left him still unable to walk.

Miller, who often gives his expert advice on animals on “This Morning”, shared a new video for his 105,000 Instgram followers, where he said he is still struggling to walk. Giving more information on the reason why, he wrote in the caption: “After an MRI I have two disc bulges hence the intense pain and inability to walk”

But, he said that there was some “good news” as he added: “It is non-surgical . . . So I have a road of recovery ahead of me without scalpels which is a relief, but the hard work is to come.”

In the video, recorded by one of the physiotherapists who has been helping him, he was shown to try to walk up stairs. The star managed to walk up and down three stairs, although he looked pained while he did so. In the caption, he shared that it was part of his road to recovery and would help him to get home where stairs are “inevitable”.

Giving thanks to the healthcare professionals who have helped him since he was admitted to hospital earlier this week, Scott added: “Physiotherapists are amazing people and Veterinary physios are amazing in supporting us and our patients to respond after trauma and surgery to regain health and mobility. Physio Kerry and support physio Sharon were lovely, knowledgeable and supportive.”

Miller, aged 48, first shared a video from his hospital bed on Tuesday (August 6) after spending the night in A&E. In that video, Miller looked visibly drained and tired as he laid in a hospital bed. He told fans: "I'm having a bit of a tough time. I've really really injured my back and can't stand up at the moment."

The TV personality also thanked his fans for their support, as well as the NHS. He said: “Thank you so much for all your messages of love and support for both myself and the wonderful @nhsengland . . . a big but tentative hug right back at you.”

Miller, who is originally from Australia, also received many more messages of support from fans and famous faces on his latest video. Chef and baker Juliet Sear, who also appears on “This Morning”, said: “Get well soon sending you healing and positive vibes.” Another “This Morning” star Dr Sara Kayat said: “Get better soon lovely!”

Many fans also shared their stories. One said: “Feel your pain this is exactly what I had you can’t describe the pain.” Another added: “Two discs - no wonder you were in so much pain. Glad you’re starting to make some progress and I know you’re strong and determined enough to get through this difficult time.” Lots of people also simply said “get well soon”.