Corrie legend has given fans an update on his health after undergoing major surgery.

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall has undergone major ‘reconstructive’ surgery on his knee. The actor, 41, is best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs in the ITV soap and has been in the role for almost two decades.

Speaking on ITVs This Morning on Wednesday Alan Halsall was asked about his recovery since undergoing ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) reconstructive surgery back in November 2023. He said: “I’ve had a couple of operations on my knee. Listen, they never lengthened my legs like I asked them to. But I’m doing good.”

The Corrie star had to take time away from the soap whilst he recovered from his knee surgery last year. Taking to social media at the time he wrote: “Well, On Friday I underwent ACL reconstruction surgery. I have been told the surgery went really well.”

I know I have a long 9-12 months of rehabilitation ahead of me but I’m sure with the support of family & friends I’ll get there. Thank you to the amazing! Staff at Oaklands.”

What is ACL surgery?

The ACL is reconstructed by removing what remains of the torn ligament and replacing it with a tendon from another area of the leg, such as the hamstring accordion to the NHS. The ACL is usually injured during sports and is a common knee injury in football.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

