A former soap star is teaming up with a rival daytime TV host for a new programme on Channel 5.

Kym Marsh, who played Michelle Connor on ITV’s Coronation Street, has become one of the leading presenters of BBC One’s Morning Live - the broadcaster’s rival to ITV’s This Morning.

Now, she will team up with Richard Arnold from Good Morning Britain to present The Weekend Travel Show on Channel 5. This new programme aims to give viewers a better insight into some of the world’s most popular travel destinations.

Channel 5 executives plan to feature trips by various celebrities, including singer Jane McDonald, comedian Susan Calman, DIY expert Nick Knowles, and father-son duo Larry and George Lamb. Meanwhile, Marsh and Arnold will share personal travel stories and be joined by travel writer Simon Calder and other experts to provide practical advice.

Viewers can expect to learn travel hacks like making the most of your suitcase space to picking out the perfect book for your holidays.

Marsh, who hosts Morning Live with Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley, said: “I’m excited to be part of The Weekend Travel Show with Richard. What better way to explore some beautiful destinations from the comfort of your own home?”

Arnold added: “I love to travel and I can’t wait to dive into these wonderful travel stories and share our own fun experiences along with top tips for viewers.”

Greg Barnett, Channel 5’s commissioning editor, said: “I’m thrilled to have Kym and Richard on board. They’re both well-travelled and have incredible insights in the fields of traveling alone, with friends and, in Kym’s case, as a parent.”