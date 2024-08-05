BBC Breakfast viewers were horrified to see graphic surgery footage when they turned their TVs on in the morning.

The show featured a segment on Pinky Jolley's harrowing battle with sepsis, which left her reliant on a feeding tube for two years following poor medical treatment in Turkey. Viewers were shown graphic images of Jolley undergoing bariatric surgery, accompanied by a detailed commentary from the surgeon.

This broadcast led to a wave of complaints on social media platform X, where viewers were united in where they stood on the footage.

One unsettled user said: “Graphic surgery scenes this early in a morning... yum,” while another commented: “Surgery and dog s*** - lovely Sunday topics this morning #BBCBreakfast.”

Another user added: “Would have been nice if Pinky highlighted the dangers of surgery in Turkey considering we are paying for the remedial surgery.”

During the segment, the surgeon said: “After nearly two hours, the bypass has been achieved but now Pinky will start losing weight extremely quickly. So they're putting in a feeding tube to try to stabilise her weight.”

After the procedure, Jolley explained how relieved she was to no longer needing a nasal feeding tube, adding that she felt like like a “normal human being again.”