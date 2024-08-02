Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A daytime television interview turned sour after an exchange between a columnist and a doctor took an explosive turn.

With Kate Garraway absent from Good Morning Britain, Charlotte Hawkins stepped in to co-host the ITV breakfast show with Robert Rinder earlier today (August 2).

After discussing the day's top stories, the duo welcomed Dr Amir, who explained why family GPs had voted for industrial action for the first time in 60 years - which is largely down to ongoing pay disputes. However, the conversation became tense when Dr Amir tried to interject during a discussion with political commentator Ed Vaizey.

Vaizey was sharing his thoughts on the NHS when he said: “I'm like a stuck record on the NHS because I think it needs such fundamental reform and I would push reform down to the professionals, I would allow pharmacists to do much more.

“The minute you say 'pharmacists should do more, look after my blood pressure or my cholesterol', the GPs jump up and down and say 'you're taking a service away from us.' I should be able to walk down to my pharmacy, I now have a great relationship with them because obviously I'm on so much medication.”

When Dr Amir attempted to speak, asking, “can I just say?”, Vaizey cut him off, saying, “no, you can't interrupt,” followed by a playful laugh.