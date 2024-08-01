Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Filming has begun on the Netflix adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The Seven Dials Mystery and we got a sneak peek at the costumes and set that will transport viewers back to 1920s England.

As someone who loves nothing more than getting stuck into a good murder mystery, it will probably come as no surprise that I am a huge fan of Agatha Christie novels. The twists and turns she weaves into her stories are nothing short of genius - but it doesn’t need me to sing her praises, her works speak for themselves.

The ‘Queen of Crime’ is the most widely published author of all time, says Harper Collins, having sold more than a billion copies in English and another billion in a hundred foreign languages; she is outsold only by the Bible and Shakespeare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She remains the most-translated individual author, according to UNESCO's Index Translationum, and she also wrote the world's longest-running play, The Mousetrap, performed in the West End of London since 1952. I could go on but you get the picture.

Filming for the Netflix Adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The Seven Dials Mystery has been taking place in Bath | SWNS

So, if you haven’t read her books, do. However, there are those times when you just want to settle yourself in front of the box and be entertained and that’s where the TV adaptations come in, of which there are many brilliant versions to choose from. Period dramas that keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish - what’s not to like?

Which is why I was excited to learn Netflix has chosen to pick up a Christie classic. They say their version of The Seven Dials Mystery is “Agatha Christie, for a whole new generation” and it looks like viewers are in for a treat.

Most importantly, they have not scrimped when it comes to the cast. Leading lady is BAFTA Rising Star Award winner Mia McKenna-Bruce who plays a young, determined sleuth in what the makers describe as a “witty, epic, and fast-paced drama. She is joined by top British talent, including Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman, and Edward Bluemel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actors in full 1920s costume descended on Bath for filming of the Netflix adaptation of Agatha Christies, The Seven Dials Mystery | SWNS

It’s also great to see a more recent move away from simply recreating her most famous characters, Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot. Don’t get me wrong, mon ami, I love those two investigators like they were family, but there’s many more Christie mysteries to discover, alongside these two favourites.

The Seven Dials Mystery, a suspenseful yet funny whodunnit, is set in England in 1925. At a lavish country house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong and it will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths - the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent - to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery.

As with all Christie productions, the devil is in the detail, and if the recently released photos are anything to go by, Netflix has done the author proud. The 1920s costumes come complete with bowler hats and pencil moustaches while motor cars and horse drawn carriages jostle for position on the street. Splendid!

Filming has been taking place today (August 1) along Great Pulteney Street in Bath, featuring the Holburne Museum perhaps most famous for being Lady Danbury’s house in Netflix series Bridgerton. Filming is believed to have also taken place in Bristol yesterday (July 31) and in Bath’s Abbey Green back in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described by Netflix as “entirely Christie at its core for its core”, the screenplay has been penned by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall and is executive produced by Suzanne Mackie of The Crown fame and Chris Sussman who previously worked on Good Omens. Chris Sweeney will also executive produce and direct the three-part series which is “set to thrill Agatha Christie fans, old and new”.

Well, this old fan is thrilled by what she’s seen so far and will wait in suspense (I mean, how else?) until its release, which is thought to be some time in 2025. I can’t wait.