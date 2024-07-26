4 . Gavin & Stacey - Barry property - £185,000

Imagine having Bryn as your neighbour - well, now you don’t have to, as a house on the same street as the West family is now up for sale on Barry Island. This red-brick terraced house, a doppelgänger for Stacey’s family home, is just a few doors down on Trinity Street, where some of the Barry Island scenes are filmed. This charming two-bedroom house could be yours for the very reasonable price of £185,000 | BBC / ZooplaPhoto: BBC / Zoopla