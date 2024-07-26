The houses and businesses featured in some of the UK’s best loved TV programmes are so familiar to us it’s almost like we’ve been there in real life. From the London terraces of EastEnders to the stone cottages of Emmerdale, we are transported around the country via those iconic properties.
But have you ever felt like upping sticks and relocating to one of those famous locations? Perhaps you feel like living the high life in a tower block, just like Del Boy and Rodney, or maybe you’d prefer a seaside location such as Gavin and Stacey’s beloved Barry?
If the thought has crossed your mind, you’ll probably also want to know how much a TV property dupe might set you back. Well, you’re in luck as Auction House London has looked into the costs of famous TV show homes, finding property dupes in areas similar to where the shows were set.
1. Emmerdale - Harewood property - £385,000
Although Emmerdale has seen its fair share of deaths, storms, an explosion and even a plane crash, at its heart, it’s a quaint village in the Yorkshire countryside. Murders aside, you can live in your own Emmerdale-style community in this beautifully presented Grade II listed stone-built cottage near where the soap is set, in Harewood near Leeds. You can snap this two-bedroom property up on Rightmove for a cool £385,000. | ITV / Rightmove Photo: ITV / Rightmove
2. Only Fools & Horses - Peckham property - £500,000
Everyone’s favourite sitcom, Only Fools and Horses, was famously set in Peckham in the fictional Nelson Mandela House block of flats. But in reality, Del Boy’s apartment block seen at the beginning of each episode, was a tower block in Ealing, 13 miles away from Peckham. If you want to live in a more contemporary version of the Trotter household in Peckham, you can, but prices start from £500,000. | BBC / Tailored Living Solutions Photo: BBC / Tailored Living Solutions
3. Eastenders - SE London property - £530,000+
Ever wanted to live like Kat Slater? Eastenders’ icons, such as Kat, Phil and Peggy Mitchell and even Wellard the dog, have lived under the roof of 31 Albert Square at some point. And now, you can live out your Eastenders’ fantasies in a home set in a similar area to the Watford house, in this stone-built terrace featuring a rustic white door arch. Based in southeast London, this two-bedroom mid-terrace property is for sale on the Auction House London website for a starting bid price of £530,000. | Picture: BBC / Auction House LondonPhoto: Picture: BBC / Auction House London
4. Gavin & Stacey - Barry property - £185,000
Imagine having Bryn as your neighbour - well, now you don’t have to, as a house on the same street as the West family is now up for sale on Barry Island. This red-brick terraced house, a doppelgänger for Stacey’s family home, is just a few doors down on Trinity Street, where some of the Barry Island scenes are filmed. This charming two-bedroom house could be yours for the very reasonable price of £185,000 | BBC / ZooplaPhoto: BBC / Zoopla
