The Repair Shop’s fan favourite Jay Blades is set to explore the history of a grand country house in a new Channel 5 series.

The four-part series, produced by Hungry Jay Media, will cover over two centuries of history. Blades will delve into the past at Weston Park in Shropshire, shedding light on the lives of the Bridgeman family and their staff who once lived there.

Each episode will focus on different historical periods, starting with the Georgian era when the Bridgemans first settled, moving through the Victorian and Edwardian times, and ending in the 20th century.

Speaking about his new series, Blades said: “I am fascinated by history and I love hearing people's stories, I always have been. This series allowed me to combine both these passions as well as getting a taste of what life was really like at Weston Park.

“I was lucky enough to get hands-on experience replicating some of the main jobs of the household including being a chauffeur. I loved every moment of filming it and I can't wait to share it with Channel 5 viewers.”

Dan Baldwin, executive producer for the series and husband of Dancing On Ice presenter Holly Willoughby, praised Jay Blades for his dedication. He added: “Jay's storytelling, through hands-on experience, brilliantly brings to life the incredible history of Weston Park. It's fascinating to see Jay reflect on British society through this time.”