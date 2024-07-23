Art Attack: Iconic 90s kids programme to make a comeback - with comedian Romesh Ranganathan at the helm
From 1990 to 2007, kids across the UK were fascinated by the arts and crafts of Neil Buchanan on Art Attack. The show saw Buchanan dream up a host of weird and wonderful art creations, all with the help of The Head - his talking stone bust sidekick.
Buchanan’s fame among those who grew up watching him reached practically a cult status, even leading to rumours that the presenter was also the celebrated street artist Banksy. Buchanan denied those rumours... which is exactly what someone who was Banksy would do.
Now, the ITV programme is returning under the presentership of comedian Romesh Ranganathan, who appears to be taking it on as a passion project. According to his production company, Ranga Bee, the show is “Art Attack for the next generation”.
Speaking to the Sun, an inside source said: “Like millions of Brits who grew up in the Nineties and Noughties, Romesh was no doubt a fan of the show. So now he’s passing that joy on to the next generation with this modern-day interpretation, which is destined for a major children’s network, probably CBBC.
“It will be something of a departure for Ranga Bee however as they tend to make comedy shows, usually starring their owner, Ranganathan, himself.”
Filming for the Art Attack revival is set to begin next month, which means the show could be broadcast as early as next year.
