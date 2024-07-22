This Morning fans "switch off" as beloved host Dermot O'Leary replaced with another ITV star

David George
By David George

Health Specialist

22nd Jul 2024, 2:44pm
Fans of This Morning voiced their frustration online today (July 22) after noticing Dermot O'Leary was absent from the show.

Viewers who tuned in for the Monday’s episode saw that Alison Hammond's usual co-host, Dermot, had been replaced by Joel Dommett, known for his role presenting The Masked Singer UK. This unexpected change led some fans to voice their disappointment on social media, with some even threatening to change the channel.

One viewer angrily wrote: “Think I'll go out with these two presenting. Have a word ITV!” Another echoed this, adding: “Switched off - Christ not these two together I'm off.”

Dermot's absence wasn't a complete surprise to those who follow Alison and her ITV co-star on social media, as they had announced last week that the former X-Factor presenter would be taking some time off on Monday and Tuesday.

Alison and Joel, who share a friendly relationship, engaged in playful banter as they began the show today with a few cheeky comments. Joel, who has a nine-month-old baby with his wife, model Hannah Cooper, was complaining about his lack of sleep and the bags under his eyes when Alison quipped: "What bags?"

Blushing, Joel responded: "We've got two hours of constant flirting," prompting laughter from both the hosts and the viewers.

