ITV bosses have given one of their stars a metaphorical vote of confidence by giving them a new TV show.

This Morning star Dermot O’Leary is gearing up to present a brand new entertainment show - as well as a new travel series in Ireland for ITV. O’Leary, who presents This Morning on Fridays alongside Alison Hammond, is one of the presenters rumoured to be on a knife edge as ITV looks to make significant budget cuts.

But this new programme indicates that O’Leary, who is a popular favourite among ITV viewers, won’t need to worry about his future. The entertainment show, which has been titled The Talent Test, is being filmed for a “major TV network” according to the Sun, but there is no confirmation that this would be on ITV as well.

Raised in Essex by his Irish parents, Maria and Sean O'Leary, 'Dermot's Taste of Ireland' will see Dermot reconnect with his family roots in Ireland. The five-part series, produced by Rock Oyster Media, will follow him as he uncovers Ireland's best-kept culinary secrets.

O'Leary said: “I can't wait to embark on this trip, to explore two of my great loves, Ireland and food. The food scene in Ireland is so exciting and to meet the people and try the produce will be a real treat. It's exciting to see modern Ireland through second-generation eyes - and to show that Ireland's food is more than cabbage and stews, although all their cabbage and stews are also great!”

Leanne Clarke, assistant commissioner of ITV entertainment daytime, added: “We are thrilled to be commissioning this brand new series, Dermot's Taste of Ireland with one of our much-loved talents here at ITV. We can't wait to learn more about the history and culture that Ireland has to offer.”