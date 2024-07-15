Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A journalist and ITV star is back home after a major hospital scare.

TV presenter Matthew Wright, best known for his appearances on ITV’s This Morning, was rushed to hospital for a third time last week due to severe neck pain. The 59-year-old broadcaster has been suffering from intense pain and was treated with strong painkillers as medical professionals search for a long-term solution.

Now Wright is back home recovering, after his second A&E visit in just 48 hours. As previously reported by NationalWorld, Wright was given an assortment of drugs to ease his pain, including diazepam, paracetamol and two shots of morphine.

Wright has been keeping his online followers updated on his condition via social media. Posting on X, he said: “Another excellent NHS experience. More drugs, stronger ones and a hope things might improve in the next couple of weeks. F***ing hope so coz I’ve had enough of this already. Thanks for your good wishes again.”

In the days leading up to his first A&E visit, Wright hinted at not feeling his best. Last weekend he said: "Neck hurts from falling asleep like crumpled tissue - still moving house and trying not to panic, but also panicking."

He also jokingly described himself as a "middle-aged mess."

After his initial medical visit on Tuesday, he seemed to be recovering. He shared with his fans that he was home and hoped to be back on his feet soon.

Again taking to social media, he said: "Home! Thanks University College London Hospitals, thanks NHS and thanks again Steph and Miko the paramedics who were just amazing and ta too for all your good wishes. It was quite a night!

“Got to rest up a while and keep taking the meds. Hopefully all will be good."