Dermot O'Leary walks off This Morning set as ITV programme thrust into outdoor chaos
On today’s (July 19) show, Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond hosted This Morning from outside the ITV studios, making the most of the sunny weather. They were joined by Gyles Brandreth and Isla Traquair to discuss the day's news and events.
But the show quickly took a turn when O’Leary jokingly left the set and attempted to open the studio doors. His co-stars were left in stitches as he nonchalantly returned to the sofa to continue with the segment.
At that point, the group was discussing a new €250 fine for people who "hog" sunbeds on holiday. The conversation shifted to a survey revealing that a third of employees take breaks in the toilet - effectively taking the p*** on company time.
“I actually do this quite often,” Hammond laughed. “You know when you want a bit of a break. There is a new survey out and it has found that a third of employees visit the loo just to take a little breather. “You know when everyone is doing your head in, you go in the toilet, sit on the toilet for a bit - and you know, just chill out.”
Before Hammond could finish her thought, O’Leary stood up and walked away.
"Dermot has gone," she remarked as Traquair burst out laughing. Seeing her co-star try to enter the studio doors, Alison added: "He tried."
