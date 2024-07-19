Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Morning viewers had some unexpected drama on their screens when presenter Dermot O'Leary abruptly walked off set.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On today’s (July 19) show, Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond hosted This Morning from outside the ITV studios, making the most of the sunny weather. They were joined by Gyles Brandreth and Isla Traquair to discuss the day's news and events.

But the show quickly took a turn when O’Leary jokingly left the set and attempted to open the studio doors. His co-stars were left in stitches as he nonchalantly returned to the sofa to continue with the segment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At that point, the group was discussing a new €250 fine for people who "hog" sunbeds on holiday. The conversation shifted to a survey revealing that a third of employees take breaks in the toilet - effectively taking the p*** on company time.

“I actually do this quite often,” Hammond laughed. “You know when you want a bit of a break. There is a new survey out and it has found that a third of employees visit the loo just to take a little breather. “You know when everyone is doing your head in, you go in the toilet, sit on the toilet for a bit - and you know, just chill out.”

Before Hammond could finish her thought, O’Leary stood up and walked away.

"Dermot has gone," she remarked as Traquair burst out laughing. Seeing her co-star try to enter the studio doors, Alison added: "He tried."