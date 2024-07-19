Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of ITV’s The Chase have been treated to what could be the worst ever performance by a contestant on the programme.

The quiz show sees members of the public go against a “chaser” from a team of the UK’s best quiz-boffins. On Wednesday (July 27) it was Shaun Wallace - known as the Dark Destroyer - who was in the hot seat.

But standing in his way was a contestant who was described by presenter Bradley Walsh as “unforgivable” because of how he played the game.

Jermaine was one of four players to go against the Dark Destroyer this week, and left a lasting impression on ITV viewers. Unfortuantely for him, it was for all the wrong reasons, with some speculating that he might be among the worst players ever on the show.

During the cashbuilder round, Jermaine was taking his time responding to the questions - despite only having 60 seconds to answer as many as possible. Taking to social media, one fan said: “Bloody hell Jermaine, you could fit buses in those gaps!” After a dismal cashbuilder round, Jermaine then took the lowest offer he could from the Dark Destroyer, opting for £3,000 and a shorter route to safety.

But he was far from finished with his dismal antics.

He was asked the question “The 60s sitcom 'The Likely Lads' was set around which city?" and had the mother of all mental blanks. In fact, he ummed and erred so much that he actually ran out of time to answer the question, much to Walsh’s frustration.

The presenter said: “Jermaine, here's the thing. Once he presses the button, you have five seconds in which to answer. Don't let it happen again.”

Jermaine made it to the final round of The Chase, but the team was beaten by the Dark Destroyer and walked home empty handed.

The Chase is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. When asked about it, Wallace told the Mirror: “I'm celebrating 40 years in the job this year and I have no plans to reture at 65. I love it. I love quizzing too, so I will be doing that for as long as I can. I never take being on The Chase for granted. I know it could all end tomorrow, and I still pinch myself that we are celebrating our 15th anniversary this year.”