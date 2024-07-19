Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of the Paramount Plus TV series Halo were met with disappointing news on Thursday, as the streaming service announced its cancellation.

The series, which premiered in 2022, is based on the hugely popular Halo video game franchise and stars Pablo Schreiber as the iconic character Master Chief, John-117. After being renewed, the second season aired in January, wrapping up its eight-episode run in March.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show's producers, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, are looking for a new platform to continue the series. It is currently unknown if any networks or streaming services are interested in picking it up.

“We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries, and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work,” Paramount Plus said in a statement. “We wish everyone the best going forward.”

In a statement from 343 Industries, the company said: “We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success, and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world.”

Although the TV series has its fans, those who enjoy the video game series it’s based on have been fiercely critical of the TV show - particularly for the script and for Schreiber’s Master Chief characterisation.

The first game in the celebrated series, Halo: Combat Evolved, was released in 2001. Since then, there have been numerous attempts to adapt the franchise into a movie or TV show.

One of the earliest projects was a feature film penned by Alex Garland, known for 28 Days Later and Ex Machina. The completed script was delivered to studios across Los Angeles by couriers dressed in Master Chief costumes. Peter Jackson was set to executive produce, with Neill Blomkamp attached to direct, long before his breakthrough film District 9.