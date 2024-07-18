Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three contestants who have been taking part in a new Squid Game-inspired gameshow from ITV have been rushed to hospital, with production plunged into chaos.

According to an insider who spoke to The Sun, production on 99 To Beat’ has become a “f***ing disaster” after at least three people suffered an allergic reaction to hay used in one of the challenges. The contestants are said to have been jumping from a height of around 20ft into bales of hay to break their fall when the contestants suffered the allergic reaction.

The show, which is yet to air on TV, is presented by soapstar brothers Adam and Ryan Thomas. 99 to Beat takes inspiration from the Netflix hit show Squid Game, in which contestants take part in mental and physical challenges until there is one winner.

The hay scenes were filmed on July 16 at Shinfield near Reading, with three people needing urgent hospital care. A number of other contestant were also treated at the scene, as well as reports of one person suffering a head injury after fainting in the toilet following a challenge.

A spokesperson for the South Central Ambulance Service said: “We were called this morning to Shinfield to reports of people who had become unwell. We sent to the scene a number of ambulance resources to asses patients. Three patients were taken to hospital for further treatment to non-life threatening issues, and others were assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.”

The format of 99 To Beat is already a hit around the world, with series airing in countries such as Poland, Belgium and Germany. It comes after Netflix launched its own gameshow inspired by its hit South Korean drama, however the production of this was also plagued by complaints from participants about conditions.

In November 2023, a handful of contestants threatened to take legal action against production company Studio Lambert. They made complaints of serious injuries sustained during challenges, including hypothermia and nerve damage.

A spokesperson for Initial TV, the production company behind 99 To Beat, said: “A small number of contestants received medical attention after having an adverse reaction to hay, while participating in a game to retrieve chopsticks from a large haystack. Filming was temporarily suspended and is due to resume later this week. Contributor welfare remains our top priority, and our established robust health and safety processes are regularly reviewed and assessed.”