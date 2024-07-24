Cult classic 00s sitcom Green Wing - which starred Olivia Coleman - could be revived on Channel 4
Victoria Pile, the creator of the beloved hospital sitcom Green Wing, has announced that discussions are underway to revive the series. Originally aired on Channel 4 in 2004, Green Wing quickly earned its place as one of the greatest British sitcoms until it unexpectedly ended in 2007.
The show follows the lives of the staff at the fictional East Hampton Hospital, where bizarre and surreal events are commonplace. The series was a significant early role for Olivia Coleman, now a global superstar following her performances in Netflix's The Crown and Heartstopper, as well as films like The Favourite and Wicked Little Letters.
Fans of Green Wing have more reason to be excited as the show might soon return to television. In an interview with Radio Times about her new cop drama Piglets, which stars Green Wing’s Mark Heap, Victoria Pile confirmed the potential revival. “We are debating [a revival],” Victoria said. “I’m about to email everybody and see how they feel about it. So, yeah, we’re contemplating what we could do."
The possible revival could offer much-needed closure for fans, as the original series ended on a dramatic cliffhanger with the characters in a camper van teetering over a cliff. This ending mirrored the first season’s finale, where the characters were left in a similarly precarious situation after swerving to avoid a sheep.
The fate of the Green Wing staff was later revealed in Green Wing: Resuscitated, which showed them alive and well 12 years after their last cliffside incident. Star Tamsin Greig said: “There are six episodes and the characters are still working in that hospital East Hampton Trust, and it’s in the same vein of the very visual humour that you get in the show, but it’s now, of course, an audio comedy.
“It’s really lovely, because apparently our voices don’t age and that’s great.”
