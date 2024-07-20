Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

James Corden has revealed an ‘emotional’ update about Gavin and Stacey’s last ever episode, which is due to air this Christmas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corden has announced that he and Ruth Jones have finished writing the script for the final episode of Gavin and Stacey. Speaking to radio presenter Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio breakfast show, Corden revealed he felt “very emotional by all of it” as he reflected on his friendship with Jones, as well as the end of Gavin and Stacey.

The former The Late Late Show host, 45, revealed alongside Jones, 57, that the beloved BBC comedy series would be making a return for one last episode in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin and Stacey, which aired from 2007 to 2010, initially returned in 2019 for a one-off Christmas special which ended on a cliff-hanger. In it, Nessa, played by Jones, got down on one knee and proposed to Smithy, played by Corden. Fans are excited to finally find out what the next chapter brings for this will-they-won’t-they unconventional couple.

Gavin and Stacey will return for its "last ever episode" this Christmas Day, its creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have confirmed. (Credit: Tom Jackson/BBC/PA Wire) | Tom Jackson/BBC/PA Wire

Corden confirmed the script for the last episode is finished, telling Evans: “We finished a script a while back and it was too long… rewrites are harder than any writing. Rewriting is really difficult. Writing is really fun, because you can just go ‘anything can happen’.”

He continued: “But when you rewrite stuff, you’re dealing with a lot of logistics and ‘well look we might not be able to shoot that, or this needs to be in this location, is there any way this can change?’ And frankly, it’s too long. So really what we have been doing the last few weeks really is just trying to make it as economical as possible. And we finished it (the script) yesterday.”

Corden revealed that he feels “very emotional by all of it”. He said: “We’ve finished writing, we will never write anything that Pam (Alison Steadman’s character) says again… We will never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn (Rob Brydon’s character) has done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “And we just looked at each other and we were just like, ‘Ah, isn’t that amazing?’ To even have the luxury of deciding to end it and to be in a position where people still care. It’s inconceivable to us – all of it. I just feel very emotional by all of it. Everything.”

Corden is currently starring in West End play The Constituent alongside Motherland star Anna Maxwell Martin. Last month he made headlines after he delayed the start of the theatre performance to watch England’s penalty shootout with Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter-final.