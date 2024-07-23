Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The BBC has announced the fate of one of its most popular DIY programmes.

The broadcasting company has ordered a fourth season of Clean It, Fix It, where a team of DIY experts assist homeowners in rekindling their love for their houses. In the show, the team has just 24 hours to clean and restore homes. The show stars Maxine Dwyer, Asher Edwards, and Tommy Walsh.

For the upcoming fourth series, the team will be working on new homes across the country. The BBC has invited the public to apply if their homes need some tender loving care.

A statement on the BBC website said: "Is your home in need of some cleaning and fixing? Could some DIY know-how and helpful hacks make a big difference to your life? ​Has the cost-of-living crisis left you unable to tackle jobs around the home?​ If so then we’d love to help.

"We’re currently looking for households who want to transform their living space with some help and guidance from our experts."