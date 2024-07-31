Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Antiques Roadshow guest was practically hyperventilating when she learned the real value of her grandmother's gold medal from the Paris Olympics a century ago.

Expert Adam Schoon met Julia during the filming of the BBC daytime series. She had brought a collection of swimming medals, including an Olympic gold from the 1924 Paris Olympics.

“That’s my grandmother Lucy Morton, swimming, she started swimming when she was about age 10,” Julia said. “What happened was her dad said ‘you’re too much of a dunce at school, you don’t seem to be doing very well’ and he decided ‘let’s try swimming.’"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schoon said: “I noticed that there’s a number of medallions around here which she would have won for, I presume, county races, national races. She’s setting world records. All of these are 15-carat gold but of course, all these smaller medals really build up to this one here.”

Julia appeared on BBC's Antiques Roadshow with a collection of her grandmother's sporting accolades. | BBC

The expert then pointed to the Olympic medal, and Julia provided some background on her grandmother's achievement. “She was actually the first female swimmer to win a gold medal in swimming for Great Britain,” she said.

“I’m really proud of her. At that age, that time, females weren’t doing anything like that and to have actually swam at the age of 27, I think it was quite old back then.”

Schoon then revealed his appraisal of Morton’s accolades - and left Julia floored by his conclusion, to the point where she was audibly out of breath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “So when it comes to the valuation, Olympic medal, £15,000?