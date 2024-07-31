Andrea Spendolini-Siriex scoops Olympic diving medal alongside Lois Toulson as proud dad Fred Siriex watches on
The First Dates star was in Paris to cheer on his daughter as she competed in the women’s synchronised 10m platform final alongside Toulson for Team GB. The pair walked away with bronze after placing third in the final, behind China in gold medal position and North Korea in silver.
Spendolini-Siriex and Toulson were in tears as their results were finalised, as were Siriex and Jack Laugher, Toulson’s boyfriend. Both Siriex and Laugher cheered the pair on from the crowd, with the famed French Maître d' spotted on camera fist-pumping the air as the pair perfected their final dive.
The Channel 4 star, who has taken up a place on the BBC Sport Olympics coverage team, told Radio Times: "I'll be at the pool, watching Andrea, not working, I don't want to comment on my daughter diving. It's too close to my heart.
"I'll be speaking and commentating post-event, when everything's done. I want to enjoy it. Regardless of what happens, there will be tears."
At only 19-years-old, Spendolini-Siriex is already very accomplished on the diving board, now having an Olympic bronze to add to her haul. This includes two gold medals from the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a gold medal she picked up at the World Aquatic Championships earlier this year.
The teenager said that her achievements in diving have helped her to come out of her dad’s shadow, telling Olympics.com in 2022: "My name wasn't in the newspaper. I was simply Fred Sirieix's daughter, which was quite hard because I was doing the diving, but my name wasn't coming up.
"Then this year ever so slightly the newspapers started to say 'Andrea'. And then my name would repeat a bit more, bit more. It's very nice to finally have that recognition and to know that I am the diver. I'm Andrea. Dad does his job and he is amazing at it, but it is great to build my own identity off my own achievements."
