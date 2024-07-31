Jack Robinson surfer: Olympic athlete 'almost drowns' during surfing competition before being rescued as waves 'so powerful' and 'dangerous'
Australian surfer Jack Robinson, 26, revealed he came close to drowning in the French Polynesia. He is one of the world's top surfers and knocked out world No 1 John Florence in Tahiti - which is hosting the surfing competition at this year's Paris Olympics.
A storm system created huge waves and the women's round three heat was postponed on Tuesday (30 July) following concerns over the conditions. He said: "I got dragged over the bottom and almost had a two wave hold under. I didn't get much air.
“There wasn't much time. I got reminded of so many guys who have had so many bad wipe-outs here.”
He added: "I have had some pretty bad (wipe-outs) but in a contest it's different. You have way more adrenaline and there is way more on the line. 'The waves are so powerful.
“It doesn't relate to any other sport. Maybe an avalanche coming down on your head on a mountain. Maybe it's similar to that. It's so dangerous and so crazy."
Robinson will face fellow Australian Ethan Ewing in the quarter-finals. Ewing also faced his own string of wipe-outs in the huge waves after defeating Connor O'Leary.
