Amidst the ongoing Cost of Living crisis, a broadband expert explains how you can opt out of the charge altogether.

The BBC licence fee costs £169.50 a year. TV and streaming expert at Broadband Genie, Alex Tofts, said: “The reality is that the entertainment industry is becoming increasingly difficult to fund, with both terrestrial and pay-TV providers facing the difficult decision to either increase prices, or pump out more adverts. The cost of producing good quality content is increasing, and with the rise of Ultra-HD cinematography, there is even more pressure to create visually appealing programmes and films.”

If you watch TV in the UK you need to pay for a TV licence fee. The annual amount can either be taken on a monthly, quarterly or yearly payment for watching live TV or anything BBC, including BBC iPlayer and on demand.

It is a criminal offence to watch TV without a valid TV licence, and anyone caught breaking the law could be faced with a fine of £1,000. Here's everything you need to know about how to legally avoid paying and who is eligible to get a TV licence for free.

Who can get a TV licence for free?

If you are over the age of 75 you are entitled to a free TV licence, if you receive Pension Credit. Toft explains: "There are still many pensioners out there that don’t realise this". He adds: "TV can be a lifeline for elderly people, especially during the cold winter months."

According to gov.uk there are also additional discounts available depending on personal circumstances. If you live in eligible residential care home, supported housing or sheltered accommodation you can get a TV licence for £7.50. You must be either retired and over 60 or disabled, your housing manager can check and apply on your behalf. You are also eligible for a 50% discount if you are registered blind or live with someone who is, however the licence must be in the blind person’s name.

For those who pay the TV licence fee but watch on demand services without opting to view programming on BBC iPlayer, you may be able to reduce your monthly outgoings. Toft explains: “There are ways to avoid the licence fee rise for those looking to save the pennies.

“When viewing on demand channels using your broadband connection, it is only the BBC that requires you to pay the charge. Using the likes of Channel 4 On Demand, or ITVX, will allow you to stream for free, provided you are willing to sit through ads.

“Be careful though, as you need to warn TV Licensing that you do not require one, or else you may be subject to an inspection.”