“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” will follow a group of social media influencer mums, including controversial star Taylor Frankie Paul (front second from left). Photo by TikTok/taylorfrankiepaul. | TikTok/taylorfrankiepaul

A sex scandal involving a group of swinging Mormon mum influencers, including controversial social media star Taylor Frankie Paul, is being turned into a brand new reality show.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” will follow a group of social media influencer mums who had their friendships put to the test by an alleged swinging incident, which also brought about the end of Paul’s marriage.

A teaser synopsis for the show reads: “The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mum influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines.

'Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MumTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?”

Paul is an American 30-year-old TikToker from Utah. She is a mother-of-three. She was previously married to Tate Paul, who is the father to her two eldest children, seven-year-old Indy and four-year-old Ocean.

The former couple shared details of their relationship with their TikTok followers. They would also make comments about being in some kind of open relationship, although it was never clear how much truth there was to this or if they were just joking.

Paul and Tate divorced in 2022, however, and she claimed that her then-husband asked for a divorce after she broke the rules in a swinging agreement that they had made with their friends.

In a TikTok live posted to her page, @TaylorFrankiePaul, in May 2022 she revealed that the couple had been involved in ‘soft swinging’ with their married friends - but that her spouse had left her when she had gone too far with the husband of a friend. She said she also lost most of her friends as a result of the incident.

She alleged that she and the other wives in her friend group would make out with each other and each other's husbands while drinking alcohol, as reported in the Daily Mail. She said one night she got 'belligerent' drunk and 'messed around' with one of her friend's husbands alone rather than 'with the whole group.'

TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul shares every aspect of her life with her social media followers - including details of her relationships, family and faith. | TikTok/NationalWorld/Kim Mogg

“We had an agreement, like all of us, and I did step out of that agreement. That's where I messed up, and I, obviously, am losing everything that I have, so that is true,” she said. However, she added: “No one was innocent. Everyone has hooked up with everyone in this situation. So, yes, I'm getting shunned for doing that, but it wasn't like I was going around hooking up with my friend's husband.”

It’s understood that the friends who stuck by Paul during the swinging controversy, and her subsequent marriage breakdown, make up the rest of the cast of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”. It’s unclear, however, if any of them were involved in the original soft swinging agreement.

The current cast, who are all aged in their 20s and early 30s, include Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Wessel, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt. They are already embracing their impending reality TV fame by teaming up for group TikTok dancing videos, teasing the release of the show.

While it's unclear what storylines will play out on the series, Paul has continued to have a dramatic life since openly speaking about the swinging culture she was once involved in.

After divorcing husband Tate, she found love with 31-year-old real estate agent Dakota Mortensen, a former reality star and fellow TikTok star who rose to prominence for sharing his struggles with drugs and alcohol on his social platform.

The two began dating in summer 2022, and have had an on/off relationship since then. Paul was then arrested in February 2023 following an incident between them. The DailyMail first reported that month that she had been arrested for assault and domestic violence after she threw 'heavy metal chairs’ at Mortensen. In August 2023, she pleased guilty to this charge, according to local media.

Court records say Mortensen told Paul to stop throwing things at him because he was next to her daughter, Indy, but she continued. One of the chairs supposedly hit the then six-year-old girl in the head and left her with a 'goose-egg' injury. Paul pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. As part of the plea deal, other charges were dismissed.

The couple remained together and resolved their differences, however. They welcomed their first child together, and Mortensen’s first child at all, a son named Ever True, in March. They previously lost a child to an an ectopic pregnancy.

The series premiere on Hulu in September, but we don’t know the exact date yet. It has been produced by the team behind Netflix's My Unorthodox Life.