After leaving EastEnders, Danny Dyer secured a role in the BBC Two programme Henpocalypse! but it has been decided that the show won’t be renewed for a second season.

In recent years, Danny Dyer has become best known for his role as pub landlord Mick Carter in EastEnders, as well as being the dad of former Love Island star Dani Dyer, who is now engaged to West Ham and England footballer Jarrod Bowen. In recent months, fans have been speculating over Danny Dyer returning to the BBC soap and spotted a clue that could bring his character back from the ‘dead.’

When he was asked about his possible return to EastEnders, Danny Dyer said:”Look, I take it as a compliment that people want me to go back. Who knows? If there’s no closure there, then maybe I would come back for a dream sequence. I don’t think Mick could just rock up covered in seaweed!”

After leaving EastEnders, Danny Dyers secured a role in BBC Two’s Henpocalypse! but that stint has now come to an end after the programme has been axed. The BBC describe the show as”It’s your typical rowdy hen do- before the fun’s derailed by the apocalypse. Armed with feather boas and chocolate penises, can they survive armageddon? Deliciously daft comedy.”

The BBC Two show was by Caroline Moran, sister of Caitlin Moran who co-wrote Caroline’s semi-autobiographical Raised by Wolves. The Radio Times reported that at a press event to launch the series, Caroline Moran said: “There's only one Danny Dyer so it absolutely had to be him. He's fantastic. He was everything and more than I hoped he would be.

"I mean, all the time I was writing I thought it had to be Danny Dyer, I really wanted it to be Danny Dyer. It felt quite mad to be writing something specifically for one person, but then it all came together – it was a miracle."

Danny Dyer has previously spoken about playing himself on the show and said: "We filmed in two days, and I came over and it was an amazing set and crew, so I loved every second playing Danny Dyer.”