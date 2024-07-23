BBC executives axe Morning Live as "improvement" meetings are held with presenters
The BBC has pulled the plug on magazine show Morning Live, which serves as the channel’s rival to the likes of ITV’s This Morning. Started in 2020, the programme has been presented by the likes of Kym Marsh, Helen Skelton and Rav Wilding.
BBC executives have confirmed that the show will return in a month’s time, with the show being placed on hiatus for the summer.
A post on social media on behalf of the show said: “Here's this week's Strictly Fitness summer themed workout with Neil Jones. Morning Live is on a break now. Join us on Monday, August 26 from 9.30am for more Strictly Fitness.”
In the meantime, Rip-Off Britain will be broadcast in Morning Live’s slot.
It comes after current presenters Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley had meetings with BBC producers for an “improvement meeting”. Jones said: “Michelle and me sitting down with the boss to discuss what we can do better. Love it. Always welcome a chance to improve.”
Kimberley Walsh has also presented Morning Live, but took a leave of absence to go on tour with Girls Aloud. Meanwhile, Rav Wilding has rejoined the cast after his new romance was confirmed - just months after his divorce from
